Fagan Associates Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

