Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.