Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

