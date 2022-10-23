Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,580,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $46.09. 4,980,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,931. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

