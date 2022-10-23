FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 7,765 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.13.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

