FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

ISRG stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.49. 3,142,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,225. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

