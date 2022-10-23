FDx Advisors Inc. Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 456,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 25,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,422. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.