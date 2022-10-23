FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.56. 2,078,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

