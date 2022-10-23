FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 469,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

