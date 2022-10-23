FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,823 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,817,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.