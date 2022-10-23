FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. 12,117,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

