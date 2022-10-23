FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.91.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.67. 1,451,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

