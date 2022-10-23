FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 19,199 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $12.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.03. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.