FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,724. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

