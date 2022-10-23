Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Shares of FRX opened at C$11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.60 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.50. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,864.57. Insiders have sold 37,786 shares of company stock valued at $247,403 over the last ninety days.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

