Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.15 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $60.90 million and $5.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007466 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

