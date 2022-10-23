Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $126.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

