Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 899 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

