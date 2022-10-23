Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

