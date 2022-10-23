Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 914.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

