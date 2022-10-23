Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

