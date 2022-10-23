Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 4,147 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

