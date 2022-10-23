Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 868 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

