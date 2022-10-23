Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

