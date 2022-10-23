Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

