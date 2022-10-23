Financial Analysis: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -101.38% -25.89% iRhythm Technologies -36.15% -38.95% -22.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $160.64, indicating a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 10.65 -$101.36 million ($4.42) -25.90

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

