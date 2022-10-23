Financial Contrast: Compass (NYSE:COMP) & NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $22.73 billion 0.85 $1.27 billion $0.92 15.04 Compass $6.42 billion 0.17 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -1.80

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 5.76% 11.51% 5.00% Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NTT DATA and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NTT DATA and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Compass has a consensus target price of $8.59, indicating a potential upside of 249.09%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Risk & Volatility

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NTT DATA beats Compass on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services. The company also provides advisory, technical consulting, business process consulting, ongoing platform support, and industry-specific services. It serves various industries, such as government agencies and municipalities, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, automobile, banking and financial institution, electronics and high-tech field, insurance, transportation and logistics, telecommunication, media and entertainment, wholesale, retail, education, service, energy and utility, fundamental technologies, natural resources, and consumer products. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.