Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,294 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.