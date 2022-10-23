Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

