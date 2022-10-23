Financial Counselors Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

