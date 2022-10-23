Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $132.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

