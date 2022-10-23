Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $312,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

