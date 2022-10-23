Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $153.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

