Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in ResMed by 11.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 27,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

ResMed Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE RMD opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

