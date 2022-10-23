Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Trading Down 28.1 %

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last three months.

SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

