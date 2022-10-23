Financial Insights Inc. Invests $686,000 in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VOTE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

