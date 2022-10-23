Financial Insights Inc. Sells 251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

