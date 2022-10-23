Financial Insights Inc. Sells 4,536 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 315,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 330,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

