First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,846,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 520,018 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.