First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

