First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

