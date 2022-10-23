First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $22.84 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.68.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

