First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Stock Position Boosted by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for 3.2% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,319 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,172,000 after acquiring an additional 572,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after acquiring an additional 536,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

