First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.61 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

