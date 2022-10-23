First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.60

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and traded as low as $39.86. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 3,970 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.