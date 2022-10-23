First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.60

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and traded as low as $39.86. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 3,970 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

