First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after buying an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 241,047 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

