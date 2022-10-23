FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

