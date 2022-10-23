FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.