Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Fisker has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. Equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

