Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Stock Position Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $8.37 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

