Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

